Why this wave of COVID hospitalizations in Mass. is different

For much of the past two months, the number of people hospitalized with COVID in Massachusetts has been rising again.

Hospitalizations have leveled off in recent days, but they've stressed a health care system already struggling with high demand and staffing shortages.

And yet, the latest wave of COVID in hospitals looks different.

This wave has been smaller and slower

Fewer than 700 people with COVID were hospitalized across the state by the end of May. That number had been ticking up for weeks — but not as quickly as overall cases. And it’s just a fraction of the more than 3,000 COVID patients in hospitals during the height of the omicron surge in January.

The latest state data indicate hospitalizations may have peaked at the end of May.

"We're pretty far from what I would call a big surge,” said Dr. Richard Nesto, chief medical officer for Beth Israel Lahey Health. “The COVID numbers, they're creeping more rather than jumping.”

This COVID “creep” has been easier for hospitals to manage than the steep rise of COVID in the winter. At the time, hospitals canceled surgeries and other procedures just to make room for all the COVID patients.

“It's still an influx of patients that we didn't have before,” Nesto said. “But it's not like it was [a few] months ago.”

Most patients are not being treated primarily for COVID

An important trend that’s become clear in the data is that most people who have COVID and are hospitalized just happened to test positive for the coronavirus when they were admitted for a different reason. Only about one in three are being treated for a COVID-related illness, such as pneumonia.

An even smaller share of hospitalized COVID patients — about 10% — are in intensive care. This is very different from earlier points in the pandemic when hospitals worried about running out of ICU beds and ventilators for the sickest patients.

“We are absolutely seeing a lot of COVID in the community, but relatively fewer people needing hospitalization,” said Dr. Paul Biddinger, chief preparedness and continuity officer for Mass General Brigham. “The percent of people hospitalized for COVID illness is not correlating with the overall magnitude of cases we're seeing in the community.”

Patients who have COVID as a secondary issue still add to the strain on hospitals. They usually need private rooms, and health care workers have to wear more protective equipment when taking care of them.

But doctors say it’s encouraging to see relatively fewer people getting seriously ill from COVID, compared with a few months ago.

One factor, they say, is immunity. Massachusetts has a highly vaccinated population, and infections are generally less severe for people who are vaccinated and boosted.