Health

As mask mandates lift, does wearing a mask where others aren't offer protection?

April 27, 2022
Masks are now optional at Logan Airport, on the MBTA and in a lot of other places. That has many officials reassuring people that, even if others aren’t masking, you can protect yourself by wearing a good mask.

Experts say that’s true — but with some big caveats.

WBUR’s Gabrielle Emanuel joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to explain.

This segment aired on April 27, 2022. Audio will be available soon.

WBUR's Morning EditionNovel Coronavirus

Gabrielle Emanuel Twitter Senior Health and Science Reporter
Gabrielle Emanuel is a senior health and science reporter for WBUR.

