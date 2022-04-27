Advertisement
As mask mandates lift, does wearing a mask where others aren't offer protection?
Masks are now optional at Logan Airport, on the MBTA and in a lot of other places. That has many officials reassuring people that, even if others aren’t masking, you can protect yourself by wearing a good mask.
Experts say that’s true — but with some big caveats.
WBUR’s Gabrielle Emanuel joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to explain.
This segment aired on April 27, 2022. Audio will be available soon.