Why child care in Massachusetts costs so much

More than half of American children go to child care at some point in their lives. It's an essential service for working parents. But it's also incredibly expensive.

American families spend more on child care than their counterparts in many other parts of the world. And the cost in Massachusetts is the highest among the 50 states, with infant care costing, on average, over $20,000 a year, according to data from the Economic Policy Institute. The average price for 4-year-olds is only slightly lower, at $15,000 a year.

“It's a strange catch-22,” said Anna Rogers, of Westwood, whose daughter is just finishing preschool. “Parents are paying literally a mortgage … but also, the teachers who are working there are getting paid like a fry cook."

Rogers spent 10 years working in child care centers. During that time, the most she ever earned was $18.97 an hour — or roughly $40,000 a year.

Federal data show that, in 2021, the state’s median child care worker earned less: $14.98 an hour, around $34,920 annually. That is, indeed, about the same hourly wage as a short-order cook, and 15 cents an hour less than the median pay for parking attendants.

People who work in child care are among the lowest paid in educational fields. Here's a look at how the salaries compare — the younger the child being cared for, the lower the median salary.

If workers receive low pay, and parents are hard-pressed to cover tuition, what's driving the high costs?

Keeping a child care center staffed

Child care is staff-intensive work. Since providers cater to working parents, they often keep longer hours than public schools — Rogers said 10-hour days aren't uncommon on the job.

State regulations also play a part. In Massachusetts, centers must employ at least one qualified adult staffer for every three or four infants in their care, with higher ratios for older children.

The regulations are stricter than those in some southern and midwestern states, for example, but they're in keeping with federal guidelines and industry groups' recommended best practices. None of the people interviewed for this story supported loosening those ratios.

“You can't have [a dozen] 1-year-olds with one teacher. That's not safe,” said Latoya Gayle, the advocacy director for the child care nonprofit Neighborhood Villages. “The younger our children are … the more manpower is needed to do that work. That’s why it’s expensive.”

Children play with their teacher at the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center's child care. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Colin Jones, a research analyst for the Mass. Budget and Policy Center, said class sizes need to remain small — around the levels set by the state — for child care to fulfill its potential to be a lasting, positive intervention in children's lives.

“The evidence says quality [child care] takes paid teachers — like teachers with pay and benefits — common playing time, good ratios, all those things,” he said. In a report last spring, Jones concluded that would cost at least $28,000 per child per year in Massachusetts, where the cost of living tends to be high.

Lack of government support

Providing high-quality child care is expensive. But another reason families pay so much for the care of children under 5 is because the government pays very little.

The United States government spends the fourth-lowest percentage of its gross domestic product on child care among the 38 nations in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, ahead of Greece, Canada and Turkey. It’s also near the back of the pack in terms of per-pupil spending, especially when it comes to children in the first two years of life.