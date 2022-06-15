Child care is a problem for employers, too. Now more of them want solutions

For almost a year after the pandemic hit, the founder and CEO of Maven Construction in Dorchester found herself with an added — unofficial — title.

"Chief child care coordinator," recalled JocCole "JC" Burton. It "was a task and a job I didn't know I would ever have."

But Burton had to think about child care to keep her business running. She needed to care for her own 8-year-old daughter when her elementary school closed, and later when her classes went remote. Many of her staff had kids who couldn't go to school, either. So, some parents brought their kids to work with them and took turns watching them.

"We had to turn ourselves into a little temporary day care," Burton said. "There were offices that we utilized where we had to set aside space for kids."

Schools have since reopened, but for parents with kids under 5, child care is a lingering problem.

Children learn how to plant beans in a classroom at Ellis Early Learning in Boston. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Many employers have faced pandemic-related disruptions and labor shortages, and more of them have started to see child care as a workforce issue, according to Tom Weber, who leads the Massachusetts Business Coalition for Early Childhood Education.

Weber said he has seen a major shift in the business community. Last year, he helped launch a group of more than 80 business leaders hoping to push for improvements in the state's child care system.

"I don't think that employers see it so much as their responsibility, as much as they see it as their enlightened self-interest," Weber said, "because they desperately need workers."

One of the coalition members, Lori Meads, is the CEO of Seamen’s Bank on Cape Cod. The company partners with local child care centers and pays 65% of tuition for its employees' children. Meads said the benefit, which was in place long before the pandemic, has made the bank a more competitive employer.

"We've been able to keep many employees because of it," Meads said. "The cost that you would spend on time and resources to train someone, it is far more beneficial to help them in this way and be able to keep them in the workforce."