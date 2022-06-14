How child care can build kids' brains, one interaction at a time

Tsifira drops a plastic strawberry into a little plastic container. It makes a hollow sound, and the almost-2-year-old lets out a "Wow!"

“Wow! You put one strawberry in,” said a smiling Deneen Coren, her teacher. In a toddler room at Horizons for Homeless Children in Roxbury, Tsifira and Coren peer into a bin of rice and colorful toy food, tuning out the din of the classroom around them.

“We are present,” said Coren. “We're not distracted by other things. We are here to sit on the floor and engage and talk and listen.”

Coren, who has worked in early childhood education for nearly 30 years, said uninterrupted, focused time with each child is vital to brain development. And researchers agree.

Deneen Coren, a teacher at Horizons for Homeless Children. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

The most rapid brain development happens in the first five years of life, and evidence suggests back-and-forth interactions between children and their caregivers play a pivotal role.

“Interaction with caregivers is really building the architecture of the brain,” said Amanda Tarullo, who runs the Brain and Early Experiences Laboratory at Boston University. “That’s one of the key ways children learn, that they form new connections in the brain, that existing connections get strengthened so that those pathways get to be more efficient.”

This can be accomplished through exchanges in the home, or in child care. But the process is sensitive to factors like poverty and, when brain development doesn’t go well, the consequences can be long lasting. While public attention is often focused on the differences in test scores between children from higher income families and children from lower income families, Tarullo said it's worth looking at what happens even before school starts.

“Most of that achievement gap is there on the first day of kindergarten already,” she said. “The gaps between rich and poor are bigger now than they were 30 or 40 years ago.”

Places like Horizons are aiming to narrow the divide one interaction, one relationship at a time. In the process, they’ve delved into brain research and are challenging basic practices in teacher pay and student-teacher ratios that have become the norm in the child care industry.

Teachers and children work on activities together at Horizons for Homeless Children in Boston. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Inside a child’s brain

As Coren and Tsifira pretend to nibble plastic bananas together, Zsuzsa Kaldy, a cognitive psychologist who co-directs the Baby Lab at UMass Boston, can guess at what might be happening inside their heads: Tsifira’s brainwaves are syncing up with Coren’s brainwaves.

“You’re looking at me, I’m looking back at you. I say something, then you say something. This kind of activity can be measured in terms of our underlying brain activity,” said Kaldy. “It, in a really fascinating way, is reflected in the synchronization of these waves.”

There’s something else happening too: The child is refining neural connections.

From the time a child is in utero up until the age of about 2 or 3, the brain is building more and more connections between neurons, Kaldy said. Then, up to age 5 and beyond, the brain whittles down those pathways, keeping only the ones that are useful.