About 30 miles north of Boston, there's a small, craggy beach. In the surrounding city of Beverly, there's a legend about an enslaved Black man who, as the story goes, lived on a nearby cliff from the 1660s until the 1740s.

His name was Robin Mingo.

According to the legend, Mingo was promised his freedom by his enslaver, Thomas Woodbury, if he completed a task: walk from the shoreline to a rocky outcropping known as Aunt Becky's Ledge.

Mingo Beach has been named after him for at least the past 200 years.

As Massachusetts officially marks the Juneteenth holiday for just the second time, a researcher at Endicott College is working to unearth Mingo's little-known story — one of few standing remembrances of people who endured slavery in the state, compared to the many that celebrate white historical figures.



Professor Elizabeth Matelski at Mingo Beach in Beverly. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Elizabeth Matelski is an associate history professor at Endicott, which surrounds Mingo Beach and two other beaches. She said it's unclear if Mingo ever successfully traversed the hazardous path out to the ledge. Once in a great while, the tide recedes enough to make the trek seem possible.

Matelski said she thinks the story has endured because it was held up by the local abolitionist movement as an example of slave owners' capricious cruelty.

"It really highlights the casual relationship, this very kind of detached relationship, between enslaver and an enslaved person," Matelski said.

Matelski first learned about Mingo and the beach from fellow Endicott professor Sam Alexander. He often passed the beach while growing up in Beverly, but never realized what it was named or why.

"It wasn't until the summer of 2020, actually, that I learned the story myself," Alexander said. "It was in the wake of the George Floyd murder — there was a movement on the part of the faculty to show solidarity with our Black colleagues and students and also to kind of commit ourselves to teaching the legacy of racism."