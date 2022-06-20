A nonprofit farm in Mass. hopes to address hunger at its root

It was a literal field trip.

The students, a contingent from Worcester's South High Community School, crouched in a field at a North Grafton farm, where rows and rows of dirt were covered in black plastic. Sophomore Nadia Frempong and some other kids are using poles to make holes in the plastic covering the ground.

“You just like poke it through and they put the plants inside,” she said.

Other students, like sophomore Anya Geist, knelt in the dirt, placing delicate eggplant starters in the holes.

For the last 20 years, thousands of people have volunteered with the Community Harvest Project on the nonprofit's 15-acre farm. The produce grown there supplies hunger assistance programs in the area.

Students from South High Community School in Worcester plant eggplant seedlings at the Community Harvest Project in Grafton. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Volunteers range from teams of corporate workers to students like the ones from South High. They take on a three-hour shift doing everything from prepping the garden beds to harvesting the plants.

"I think there's something definitely about teamwork that we learn here," said Geist. "It's just really great to be out helping the community and actually working with your hands and doing stuff that you know is going to benefit other people."

At the end of their shift, the South High volunteers cleaned up at outdoor sinks and gathered with Community Harvest volunteer manager Wayne McAuliffe, who told them what they accomplished and how many servings their work will produce. McAuliffe started out as a volunteer at Community Harvest Project himself, 13 years ago.

Community Harvest Volunteer Manager Wayne McAuliffe huddles with the students from Worcester's South High School after the work in the morning has been done. They have planted 2,784 plants. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

The students are aware of hunger and volunteered to make a difference.

"Our school system has free lunches and free breakfasts and there are a lot of kids who depend on that for most of their meals," said freshman Phoebe McDermott. "So that's always been, I don't know, kind of a sad and scary thought."

It's not just kids dealing with hunger. One in three adults in Massachusetts depended on food assistance in 2021, according to a recent Greater Boston Food Bank report. Food insecurity rates cited in the report were highest among communities of color and people who identify as LGBTQ.

"We now likely know somebody in our circle — or our work, or in our church, or synagogue or temple — somebody we know is not able to make it on the income they have," said food bank President Catherine D'Amato.

————

Community Harvest evolved from an idea by Bill and Rose Abbott, a Hopkinton couple who donated fresh produce from their farm to neighbors struggling to feed their families. It developed into a system that could get food to people without putting those experiencing hunger in the difficult position of explaining their situation.

"You don’t know if your neighbor’s suffering unless they tell you," said McAuliffe. "And there's personal pride around telling others that they are suffering or they are struggling financially and need to seek food resources."