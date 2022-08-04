Doughty favors pragmatic conservatism to hot-button issues. He hopes that will win him the governor's seat

Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty, one of two Republicans running for Massachusetts governor, has never sought political office before.

But Doughty has been thinking about running for governor for a long time, according to his wife, Leslie. She says Doughty first told her about his political ambitions 35 years ago, just before they were married.

"He said, 'OK, before you commit to this, I just want you to know, that the only political position ... I would like to do is be a governor,' " she recalled.

And when Gov. Charlie Baker opted not to seek a third term, Doughty finally saw an opening to run.

"This is the natural spot for me that I've been preparing for, for a lifetime," Doughty said.

In a recent interview with WBUR, Doughty said he's not running as a "judicial activist or a social warrior," but as a "pragmatic businessman" who wants to govern and has the skills to accomplish the job.

Chris and Leslie Doughty live in a neighborhood of large, rolling lawns in Wrentham, not far from the Rhode Island border. If it were up to his neighbors, Doughty would win easily, judging from the many Doughty-for-Governor lawn signs in the area.

But Doughty faces big challenges: First, he's relatively unknown. Second, his opponent Geoff Diehl has more name recognition and the backing of former President Trump, who remains popular with many Republican voters.

And even if Doughty wins the Republican nomination, he would still have to get by the Democrat in the race, Attorney General Maura Healey, who has big leads in both the polls and fundraising.

Still, Doughty has poured millions of his own dollars into the race and says he knows he can win. When asked if he's an optimist, Doughty laughed heartily, and conceded, "You're not the first person to ask me that."

"He's a hopeless optimist," Leslie said.

Chris and Leslie Doughty at their home in Wrentham, with two of their grandchildren, Halle and Isla. (Anthony Brooks/WBUR)

Doughty grew up in Los Angeles — and tells a heartbreaking story about his large family that he said defines who he is today. When he was 16, his youngest brother, who was just 2 at the time, fell into a neighbor's swimming pool. His brother almost drowned and suffered severe brain injuries, and eventually died when he was just 17 years old.

"So my family went from the normal, healthy, functional family to the family in crisis," Doughty says.

Doughty said that's when he learned about the value of community, including his church and neighbors.

"There were people coming and going to take care of this little 2-year-old boy," Doughty recalled, "and my parents never asked, 'What party are you from?' It was, 'Thank you for coming.' "

Doughty, 59, said he appreciated the deep care and compassion from the community. He says that care inspired him to give something back and eventually enter politics.

He studied economics and government at Brigham Young University. After college, he did a two-year mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Argentina. Doughty says the country's socialist government was struggling with an economic crisis, an experience that helped shape his politics.

"I got to witness first-hand what happens when you go too far with socialistic policies," Doughty said, recalling that inflation and taxes hit record levels, leaving many citizens struggling to survive.