Geoff Diehl, a pro-Trump Republican, hopes to ride red wave into Mass. governor’s office

Republican Geoff Diehl has charted an unlikely path to the governor's office in Massachusetts.

The former state representative is running as a pro-Trump candidate in a state so blue that residents voted against the former president by a 2-1 margin. Twice.

Diehl's last attempt to win statewide office did not go much better. In 2018, he challenged Sen. Elizabeth Warren and lost by a wide margin. But Diehl pledged not to give up his quest for higher office.

After the race was called, Diehl told supporters: “I am a firm believer that when God shuts a door, he opens a window somewhere, so together we're going to find that window."

Now Diehl thinks he has found that window. He has Donald Trump's endorsement again. Charlie Baker, the popular Republican governor, declined to seek a third term, creating an open race. And polls show Diehl has a big lead over businessman Chris Doughty in the GOP primary in September. The winner will face off against Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, who is widely considered the front runner in the governor's race.

Moreover, many Republicans are hopeful a red wave this fall will sweep conservatives like Diehl into office across the country — even in blue states like Massachusetts, where Healey holds a huge lead in early polls.

Geoff Diehl greets supporters after his Republican primary win in 2018. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Diehl has overcome challenges before. He shared his personal story in an interview at his campaign headquarters in downtown Plymouth, as campaign volunteers delivered a stack of new, bright red Diehl-for-Governor lawn signs.

“When my Mom was raising me after she was single, it was difficult times,” Diehl said. “Economically, we didn’t have a lot.”

Diehl was born in a steel town in eastern Pennsylvania, where his parents divorced when he was 8 — an experience that he described as scarring. He still recalls the time he was brought before a judge, who asked him which parent he wanted to live with.

“How incredibly hard is it to have a kid answer that question,” Diehl said. He paused for a moment, as if taken back to that moment in the courtroom, before continuing. “Yeah, that’s painful.”

Diehl said that as he grew up, he searched for stability, “a reaction” to those difficult times. He became an Eagle Scout, studied government at Lehigh University and started a family.

He met his wife, KathyJo Boss, on a blind date. Five months later, they were married and eventually moved to her hometown of Whitman, next door to Brockton. They have been together 26 years and have two daughters.

Diehl was drawn to Republican politics, even though he grew up in a family of Democrats and was a Democrat himself. But he left the party in 2008, when Barack Obama ran for president and called for higher taxes on the wealthy, including many business owners.

Diehl, who owns a small performing arts company with his wife, was outraged by Obama's proposal.

“That that was like the last straw,” Diehl said. “We know what it's like to put our life savings into something and not expect government to help us out.”

In 2010, Diehl ran for state representative as a Republican and won. He pushed successfully for a ballot initiative that stopped the state gas tax from automatically going up with inflation. And he won three more terms in the House.