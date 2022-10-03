As Mass. GOP moves right, Anthony Amore runs a lonely race as a moderate

Republican Anthony Amore was campaigning for state auditor at a recent fall festival in Leominster, when a voter approached with a pressing question.

Did Amore support Donald Trump and his movement to Make America Great Again? When Amore said he didn't, the man refused to shake his hand and walked away.

Amore might be the loneliest Republican in Massachusetts. He's a moderate running in a party dominated by pro-Trump conservatives. And he's the only statewide Republican candidate who called for Trump's impeachment after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Most of the Republicans running for statewide office in Massachusetts embrace Trump and his conservative positions. So do many Republican voters, who reject the moderate Republicanism of Gov. Charlie Baker and derisively call him and Amore RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only.

"I got a hate-mail yesterday about how I’m 'Rino-scum' because Charlie Baker made me his only endorsement," Amore said, while campaigning on a recent weekend at the Johnny Appleseed Arts and Cultural Festival in Central Massachusetts.

Anthony Amore greets voters in Leominster. (Anthony Brooks/ WBUR)

In the race for auditor, Amore is pushing against his party's swing to the right, even if it costs him the support of pro-Trump Republicans voters. "Many people who describe themselves as Trump supporters would rather blank the ballot and have a Democrat," Amore said.

Amore says his 30 years of experience have prepared him to be state auditor, the state’s main fiscal watchdog. He oversees security at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, and is a private investigator who helped lead the effort to improve security at Logan Airport after the 9/11 attacks.

“I’ve been doing investigations, audits and assessments and inspections for the federal government, for the private sector," Amore said. "It’s just something I do — and I do it really well."

Amore identifies as a fiscally conservative and socially liberal Republican in the mold of Baker and other former Republican governors like William Weld. He says he's for low taxes and small government, but supports abortion rights. That used to be standard for Massachusetts Republicans. But today, the party's base is dominated by pro-Trump conservatives who regard some of Amore's positions as apostasy.

Many of them feel the same way about Baker, who is not seeking a third term and who has ducked much of the political fray this year. Baker hasn’t even endorsed Geoff Diehl, the Republican running to replace him, or any other statewide candidate — except Amore. "I think he’s probably the most qualified person who’s run to be auditor in a long time," Baker said of Amore.

Amore says he welcomes the endorsements from Baker and another prominent Massachusetts Republican, former acting Gov. Jane Swift, even if they further alienate the conservative base. And, indeed, some Republicans openly oppose both Amore and Baker.

“Anthony, along with Charlie, has only been a Republican in name only," said John MacDonald, a Republican activist, who claims both politicians have snubbed conservatives across the state.

MacDonald is urging voters in his party to either leave the November ballot for auditor blank or write in another Republican. Like some in the conservative wing of the state GOP, MacDonald is particularly aggrieved that Amore called for the impeachment of President Trump, who he said is "still a very popular figure in conservative Republican circles."

Polls confirm that Trump is indeed popular among registered Republicans in Massachusetts, but not among voters overall in the state. Trump lost twice in Massachusetts by 2-to-1 margins against Democrats running for president.