What to know about Question 1, which asks voters if Mass.' top earners should pay higher taxes

This election season voters will decide if the top income earners in Massachusetts residents should pay more in state taxes.

Massachusetts is one of 10 states with a flat tax system. All taxpayers pay a 5% state tax rate, regardless of their income. Question 1 proposes changing the state's constitution to add a 4% surtax on any income that exceeds $1 million.

So a person with an income of $1.2 million, for example, would see their first $1 million taxed at 5%, while the remaining $200,000 would be taxed at the higher rate of 9%.

Roughly 0.6% of Massachusetts households — or about 21,000 filers — made more than $1 million in 2019, according to the nonpartisan Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University.

Proponents of the additional tax bracket say it'd provide a permanent revenue stream to support education and transportation projects in Massachusetts.

What would your vote mean?

At its core, Question 1 asks voters: What do you believe is a fair tax system?

A "yes" vote would change the state's constitution to create a tiered, progressive tax system, similar to those used by the federal government and most states.

The surtax only affects personal income taxes and would not change corporate tax rates. Personal income includes profits from the sale of real estate or businesses. Homeowners could deduct from their taxes the original price of the sold property — along with the cost of renovations — from the total profit.

Some estimates suggest the added tax revenue would yield between $1.3 billion to $2 billion in its first year.

A "no" vote would maintain the state's 5% flat tax rate.

Who’s backing this?

Supporters refer to Question 1 as the "Fair Share Amendment." The main force behind it is a coalition called Raise Up Massachusetts that's made up of labor, community and religious organizations.

The coalition argues a flat tax is fundamentally unfair in a state with a high wealth gap. According to the Economic Policy Institute, Massachusetts has the sixth highest income gap of any state.

"The Massachusetts economy is working great for the super rich, but that prosperity isn't reaching all of us as we come out of the pandemic," said Shanique Spalding, one of the coalition's community directors. "We need to make sure our tax system is fair in order to grow our economy and make it work for everyone."

As written, the amendment dedicates the funds "for public education" and "public transportation." However, as with all tax revenue, exactly how the money is spent will be up to lawmakers.

Top donors for the group's TV ads include the largest state and national teacher's unions; the union umbrella organization, AFL-CIO, as well as Sixteen Thirty Fund, a nonprofit and contributor to several progressive and Democratic causes.

Karsen Eckweiler, co-owner of Democracy Brewing in downtown Boston, appeared in a pro-tax TV ad to argue that a permanent revenue stream to support public transportation would be good for her business. Most of her colleagues use the MBTA to get to work.