Women win and a single-party Beacon Hill: An expert breaks down the election in Mass.

In January, Massachusetts will have more women in top state leadership posts than ever before. Five of the six statewide constitutional offices will be held by women (a net gain of one), after voters selected women as governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, treasurer and auditor in the election. The only office held by a man is secretary of state. Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll are the first winning all-women gubernatorial ticket in U.S. history.

With the election of Healey, Democrats have single-party control on Beacon Hill.

To break down the election's impact on Massachusetts, WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins spoke with Erin O'Brien, associate professor of political science at UMass Boston and co-editor of the book, "The Politics of Massachusetts Exceptionalism: Reputation Meets Reality."