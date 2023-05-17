Local Coverage
Why U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins is resigning

May 17, 2023
U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins is expected to submit her letter of resignation to Pres. Joe Biden by end of day Friday, following a months-long investigation by the Department of Justice into her attendance at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser last year and other potential ethical breaches. WBUR's Walter Wuthmann joins WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss why she's stepping down, the scrutiny she's faced since taking office, and what's next.

This segment aired on May 17, 2023. Audio will be available soon.

WBUR's Morning Edition

Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

Walter Wuthmann General Assignment Reporter
Walter Wuthmann is a general assignment reporter for WBUR.

