Why U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins is resigning

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins is expected to submit her letter of resignation to Pres. Joe Biden by end of day Friday, following a months-long investigation by the Department of Justice into her attendance at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser last year and other potential ethical breaches. WBUR's Walter Wuthmann joins WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss why she's stepping down, the scrutiny she's faced since taking office, and what's next.