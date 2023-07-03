A look inside the U.S. citizenship ceremony at Faneuil Hall in Boston

Massachusetts became home to new U.S. citizens on Monday. The right hands of 263 people rose as they swore the Oath of Allegiance during a ceremony at Faneuil Hall.

These new citizens come from 59 countries including El Salvador, Guatemala, Iran, Ireland, Ukraine and Vietnam.

"Today, we celebrate you joining our nation — our nation which is one of immigrants, whether they arrived this year where they arrived generations ago or even a couple of years ago," said federal Judge Janet Bostwick.

Naturalization applicants stand to recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at Faneuil Hall. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Resla Augustin of Haiti and Beatriz Miwa of Brazil, both in the Army National Guard, stand and take the Oath of Allegiance. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

A naturalization applicant stands and waves a small American flag after hearing the name of his home country. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Alina Gomes, originally from Cape Verde, claps during the ceremony. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Two small American flags sit in the front pocket of naturalization applicant Luis Rubio of El Salvador. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)