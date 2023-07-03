WBUR
Photos

A look inside the U.S. citizenship ceremony at Faneuil Hall in Boston

July 03, 2023
New citizens listen to a speaker during a naturalization ceremony at Faneuil Hall. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Massachusetts became home to new U.S. citizens on Monday. The right hands of 263 people rose as they swore the Oath of Allegiance during a ceremony at Faneuil Hall.

These new citizens come from 59 countries including El Salvador, Guatemala, Iran, Ireland, Ukraine and Vietnam.

"Today, we celebrate you joining our nation — our nation which is one of immigrants, whether they arrived this year where they arrived generations ago or even a couple of years ago," said federal Judge Janet Bostwick.

Naturalization applicants stand to recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at Faneuil Hall. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Resla Augustin of Haiti and Beatriz Miwa of Brazil, both in the Army National Guard, stand and take the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at Faneuil Hall. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
A naturalization applicant stands and waves a small American flag after hearing the name of his home country during a naturalization ceremony at Faneuil Hall. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Alina Gomes, originally from Cape Verde, claps during a naturalization ceremony at Faneuil Hall. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Two small American flags sit in the front pocket of naturalization applicant Luis Rubio of El Salvador. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Parid Frakulla hands his 8-month-old son Dei Frakulla an American flag to wave during a naturalization ceremony at Faneuil Hall. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Parid Frakulla hands his 8-month-old son Dei Frakulla an American flag. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

This segment aired on July 4, 2023.

