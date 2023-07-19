What Wu's affordable housing plan could mean for tenants and developers

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's plan to increase the number of affordable units in new developments is headed to the City Council, after being approved by the Boston Planning and Development Agency board. The proposal would raise the city's requirement for affordable units in new construction from 13% to 17%. Developers say that increase would stall construction, but advocates say it doesn't go far enough to address the city's housing crisis.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy talked with Felix Zemel, a Boston University lecturer who studies affordable housing, to talk about the mayor's plan and what critics are saying.