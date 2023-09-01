What to expect following the nearly two-month Sumner Tunnel closure

The Sumner Tunnel reopened in the early morning hours of Friday, following a nearly two-month shutdown so crews could work on restoring link that brings traffic to and from East Boston and Logan Airport.

During this shutdown, crews worked on installing new arches to raise the ceiling, adding new fireproof wallboard, installing new light fixtures and other safety measures, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Restoration work on the 88-year-old harbor tunnel is not yet completed. There are weekend closures are planned for this fall extending into next summer, with another full shut down in summer 2024. The first weekend closure is scheduled for Sept. 15, but further closure dates are still being finalized.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy talked with state Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver about the reopening and what drivers should expect to see following the closure.