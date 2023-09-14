Provincetown harbormaster prepares for high winds from the passing Hurricane Lee

Harbormasters along the Massachusetts coast are preparing for the arrival of storm surges and tropical storm-force winds overnight Friday into Saturday.

Hurricane Lee is expected to cause winds between 30 and 40 miles per hour — and gusts between 50 and 60 — on Cape Cod and the Islands as it passes far off coast.

Don German is Provincetown Harbormaster. He told WBUR's Lisa Mullins that although the Cape has the potential for more severe storms than this, based on what he's seen there before, he's taking this one seriously.