Investigation finds housing agencies quietly use subsidized apartments for other purposes
Housing advocates say Massachusetts has a desperate need for more affordable places to live. But a WBUR and Pro Publica investigation finds many housing agencies are quietly using subsidized apartments for other purposes, like office space, laundry rooms and storage.
WBUR's Todd Wallack explains that local housing agencies have repurposed 120 such units across the state despite a long waitlist for affordable housing and why officials say they need the apartments for alternative uses.
This segment aired on September 21, 2023.