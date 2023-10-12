Palestinian-American woman from Mass. hopes to escape Gaza with husband and child

A Massachusetts family is stuck in Gaza, hoping to survive and escape, as Israel's military continues to pound the territory with air strikes.

The bombs are retaliation for the Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend. Israel is not allowing humanitarian aid to be brought to Gaza as of now.

30-year-old Wafaa Abuzayda, her husband and their 18-month-old son are U.S. citizens. They live in Medway and left to visit her family in Gaza a couple of weeks ago. They're now stuck there.

Abuzayda spoke with WBUR's Deborah Becker.