Mass. family stuck in Gaza pleads for help from U.S. government

Among the Americans trapped in Gaza as the war escalates is a family from Medway Massachusetts. Abood Okal, a Palestinian American who has lived in Massachustts for the past five years, went to visit family in Gaza about two weeks ago. He was scheduled to fly back to the U.S. on Friday but is now stuck in Gaza with his wife and baby.

Deborah Becker spoke with Okal on WBUR's Morning Edition as his family is running out of supplies with no way out of Gaza.