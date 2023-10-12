WBUR
Mass. family stuck in Gaza pleads for help from U.S. government

October 12, 2023
Among the Americans trapped in Gaza as the war escalates is a family from Medway Massachusetts. Abood Okal, a Palestinian American who has lived in Massachustts for the past five years, went to visit family in Gaza about two weeks ago. He was scheduled to fly back to the U.S. on Friday but is now stuck in Gaza with his wife and baby.

Deborah Becker spoke with Okal on WBUR's Morning Edition as his family is running out of supplies with no way out of Gaza.

This segment aired on October 12, 2023.

Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

Stevee Chapman Producer, Morning Edition
Stevee Chapman is a producer for WBUR's Morning Edition.

