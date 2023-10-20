Salem mayor talks about the local impacts of the increasing number of Halloween visitors

It's spooky season, meaning thousands of revelers are flocking to the so-called "Witch City." Around this time last year, about one million people visited downtown Salem, up 35% from 2019. The city has limited traffic and parking in response to the surge of visitors. Meanwhile, prices to stay in Salem during the Halloween season have skyrocketed.

Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo talks with WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy about the benefits and drawbacks of being an iconic Halloween destination.