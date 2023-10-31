Mass. plans to stop guaranteeing shelter for families as of Nov. 1. Here's what that could look like

A court hearing set for Tuesday could determine what happens to unhoused families in Massachusetts seeking shelter.

State officials say the shelter system is almost full, and they plan to start putting families on a waitlist beginning Nov. 1. Earlier in the month, Gov. Maura Healey announced the state would stop accepting families into state shelters when the number of households in the system reached 7,500.

But advocates say caping the system goes against the state's "right-to-shelter" law established in the 1980s. They are warning that putting families on a waitlist could lead to safety concerns and are working to block the move. A legal challenge against the waitlist is set to be heard in court Tuesday, Oct. 31 and advocates plan to rally outside the State House.

To learn about the potential impacts of waitlisting families in need of housing, WBUR’s Gabrielle Emanuel met one family that was stuck outside the shelter doors.