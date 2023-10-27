Mass. will only guarantee shelter for few more days as system nears capacity

The Massachusetts family shelter system will only guarantee shelter for another few days.

On Oct. 16, Gov. Maura Healey announced Massachusetts would not guarantee shelter to families in need once state family shelter system hit 7,500 households. Healey says the system has almost reached capacity. Starting next Wednesday, the state tells advocates that families seeking shelter will be placed on a waitlist.

WBUR's Gabrielle Emanuel speaks with WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to explain what this new system might look like.