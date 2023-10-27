WBUR
Mass. will only guarantee shelter for few more days as system nears capacity

October 27, 2023
The Massachusetts family shelter system will only guarantee shelter for another few days.

On Oct. 16, Gov. Maura Healey announced Massachusetts would not guarantee shelter to families in need once state family shelter system hit 7,500 households. Healey says the system has almost reached capacity. Starting next Wednesday, the state tells advocates that families seeking shelter will be placed on a waitlist.

WBUR's Gabrielle Emanuel speaks with WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to explain what this new system might look like.

This segment aired on October 27, 2023.

Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

Gabrielle Emanuel Senior Health and Science Reporter
Gabrielle Emanuel is a senior health and science reporter for WBUR.

