Brookline town meeting approves new multifamily zoning rules along MBTA route

Communities along MBTA transit corridors are on a state deadline to submit rezoning plans to allow for multifamily housing. It's been a controversial push in some communities, including Brookline, which approved a new zoning proposal last night at a town meeting that will put the town in compliance with state regulations. The proposal includes allowing for up to 800 new units along Harvard Street, an iconic strip in the town.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy speaks with Sam Mintz, editor of Brookline News who reported on the meeting, about why the proposal is controversial in the town and how it could reshape some neighborhoods.