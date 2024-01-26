Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Families take shelter in Logan Airport as emergency shelter waitlist grows

facebookEmail

Roughly 100 to 200 people have been sleeping on the floors of Boston's Logan Airport on recent nights, turning the travel hub into a de facto shelter. The families were sent to Logan by the state's family welcome centers, as Massachusetts' emergency shelter system is at-capacity and the waitlist for shelter continues to grow.

As WBUR's Gabrielle Emanuel reports, experts are raising concerns for the families and for airport security.

This segment aired on January 26, 2024. Audio will be available soon.

Seeking Shelter
Headshot of Gabrielle Emanuel

Gabrielle Emanuel Senior Health and Science Reporter
Gabrielle Emanuel is a senior health and science reporter for WBUR.

More…

Advertisement

More from WBUR

Listen Live
Loading...
Close