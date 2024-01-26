Advertisement
Families take shelter in Logan Airport as emergency shelter waitlist grows
Roughly 100 to 200 people have been sleeping on the floors of Boston's Logan Airport on recent nights, turning the travel hub into a de facto shelter. The families were sent to Logan by the state's family welcome centers, as Massachusetts' emergency shelter system is at-capacity and the waitlist for shelter continues to grow.
As WBUR's Gabrielle Emanuel reports, experts are raising concerns for the families and for airport security.
