Mass. politicians react to Biden's withdrawal from race, endorsement of Harris

Major Massachusetts politicians, including members of the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation, quickly took to social media to react to President Biden's stunning decision to end his 2024 reelection campaign.

Many expressed gratitude toward the 81-year-old, praising his actions as president and record as a longtime public servant. Biden's decision comes after many in the party called for him to drop out and allow the party to choose a new nominee amid scrutiny about his age and health.

In his announcement Sunday, the president placed his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place atop the party's 2024 ticket.

Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey released statements within an hour of Biden's withdrawal reflecting on his accomplishments and legacy.

"Joe Biden’s presidency has been transformational. He accomplished more in the past four years — to bring back jobs, stand up to big corporations, and build an economy that works for all of us — than we have been able to get done in the last forty," Warren said. "He deserves full credit for beating Donald Trump in 2020, and his selfless decision today gives us our best shot at doing it again in 2024."

Markey said Biden "has helped save democracy and the planet," adding he "has a record unmatched in modern U.S. history."

In a statement Sunday afternoon, Gov. Maura Healey thanked Biden "for his lifetime of service," adding his "decision today not to seek reelection is the ultimate example of putting the country first — something Joe Biden has done over and over again in his unparalleled career."

She waited until Monday afternoon to publicly endorse Harris with a post on X.

"The future of our country as we know it is on the line," she wrote. "That’s why I am thrilled to support Kamala Harris as she works to earn the Democratic nomination and beat Donald Trump."

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark echoed sentiments that Biden's decision is unselfish, writing that the "announcement embodies President Biden's steadfast courage and patriotism."

Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley quickly responded to Biden's endorsement of Harris, expressing her support by writing that she's "all in."

After posting support for Biden's decision, fellow U.S. Representative for Massachusetts Lori Trahan also announced she would back Harris as the Democratic nominee.

"Together with our strong, proven Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats will make a clear, effective case to voters why our commitment to improving the lives of every American is the better choice than Donald Trump’s chaotic and extreme Republican Party," Trahan wrote.

At around 8 p.m. Sunday, Warren posted a video endorsement backing Harris, calling her a "ferocious warrior" for abortion rights.

"But the part that's fun to think about is when you're up against a convicted felon, who better than a former prosecutor to take it straight to Donald Trump?" Warren said in the video statement.

Markey, too, wrote in a subsequent post on X that he was "All in for Kamala."

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell wrote in a statement on X that she first met Harris at her graduation from UCLA Law School and that the vice president "has been a friend and inspiration to me in my public service career."

"Since UCLA, I have witnessed her become the first Black woman to serve as Attorney General of California and Vice President of the United States — breaking down barriers and bringing new representation into higher office that truly delivers for all people," Campbell wrote. "With her grace, devotion, and dignity, Vice President Harris exemplifieds what it means to lead.

Campbell said that as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention, she was "proud to pledge my vote to Vice President Harris" for the party's nomination for president.

U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton was the sole member of the state's congressional delegation who had called for Biden to end his candidacy for a second term. He posted on social media Sunday that he was "proud" of Biden.

In the same statement, Moulton endorsed Harris, saying she "has the energy, courage, and vision to beat Donald Trump." Just over a week ago, Moulton previously told WBUR that while he felt Harris was qualified to lead the party's ticket, Democrats should consider holding "some sort of mini-primary between now and the convention" to decide on a new nominee.

Congressman Jake Auchincloss called Biden "the first president in U.S. history who has had to defend democracy at home & abroad simultaneously," and said the president did so "admirably." Auchincloss, like nearly all other members of the state's congressional delegation, earlier did not openly call for Biden to drop out of the race. However, he expressed worries about fears among his constituents that the president would be "significantly diminished" in a second term.

Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal also posted thanks to Biden on X, writing the president "will go down as one of America's greatest leaders, delivering the world's strongest economy & making historic investments in our workers, families, patients & veterans."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said on WBUR's Radio Boston that it seemed like Biden's decision to step down was "very difficult" and "quite personal."

Wu is one of the Massachusetts delegates headed to the Democratic convention in Chicago next month. She said she is supporting Harris, even if new candidates emerge by then.

“Having that direct understanding of her role in what has already been a very strong partnership between Boston and D.C., that's where I'm going to end up — no matter who else jumps in the race at this point,” Wu said on WBUR's Radio Boston.

Milton resident Erin Bradley was knocking on doors talking to registered Democrats for her state senate campaign when the news broke. She said people were answering the door with tears in their eyes in a state of shock.

"They really wanted to make sure that they saw him go another term. And so I think for them, this is just a really shocking moment," Bradley told WBUR. "And wanting to make sure that we can preserve our democracy and really ensure that we win this election."

Bradley said she's interested to see if other Democrats throw their hat in the ring for the party nomination, but if it ends up being Harris, she'll be fully behind her.

"She has done amazing work, both in the courtroom and for this country. And it would be a wonderful thing to have a woman president, something that I think all little girls dream of one day," Bradley said.

Among the Massachusetts delegates attending the Democratic National Convention is 18-year-old Ella Hogan of Holden. She says she respects Biden for what she views as a selfless act "for the betterment of the country." She says she's looking forward to seeing a reinvigoration in what she believes will be the most important election she will ever experience.

"I feel excited at the opportunity that I think this opens up for the Democratic Party," Hogan said in an interview. "Because I think that now we have a chance to keep the ball rolling and to build the stamina that I think is brewing in the Democratic Party."

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party's 2024 nominee, also responded to the news. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly."

In a statement released Sunday, Amy Carnevale, chair of the state's Republican Party, wrote that she was "confident" Republicans would prevail in November.

"No matter the nominee, Americans now see through the failed policies of the Democratic Party. From the economy to border security, Democrats have fallen short," she wrote. "Americans want a shift, and we’re confident that no Democrat will measure up to the Republican ticket.”

Several prominent Republicans repeated Trump's sentiment that Biden is not fit to serve as president. House Speaker Mike Johnson released a statement calling on Biden to resign from the presidency immediately.