After 4th EEE case, Mass. public health leader urges residents to take precautions

Massachusetts health officials are encouraging people to take steps to prevent mosquito bites after a fourth person in the state was diagnosed with Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The man, who's in his 50s, was exposed in Middlesex County.

Massachusetts Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robbie Goldstein joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss this season's EEE cases, and to urge people all over the state to take precautions — especially those communities classified as "high risk" by the DPH.