Questions remain about federal arrests of 40 migrants on Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said Wednesday she wants answers about what led federal agents to arrest more than three dozen migrants on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket Tuesday.

ICE, FBI and DEA agents took part in the action.

Healey said there are real questions about whether the migrants were given due process.

Ethan Genter is the news editor of the Vineyard Gazette. He told WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins it appears that at least some of the migrants were detained on their way to and from job sites, and lots of residents witnessed the arrests.