Chess City: 'A Monument To An Impossible Dream'

The Russian Republic of Kalmykia sits near the Caspian Sea’s western shore, not far from the border with Kazakhstan.

It’s not a popular tourist destination. But if you were to travel to Kalmykia’s capital, you’d find a spectacular city-within-a-city dedicated to one of the world’s oldest games.

This unusual place comes with a controversial — and deadly — past.

'Play Chess'

In 2002, writer Daniel Kalder visited Kalmykia with a couple of friends.

On the drive from the airport to the capital city of Elista, they passed public service posters that lined the road — holdovers from Kalmykia’s Soviet past.

" 'Call your parents,' " Kalder recalls. "I remember there was a lot of adverts that said, 'We buy hair.' There was another one that said, 'Play chess.' "

Kalder says there was little information about Elista online or in travel brochures, so he wasn’t exactly sure what he’d find there. But, after a few days of wandering around, he found what he was looking for: a place called "Chess City."

"And there was kind of a gate that you pass through," Kalder says. "It kind of looked a little bit like a modern housing site. Clean, shiny houses. Not tower blocks or this kind of grim, depressing Soviet architecture. It was this kind of gleaming, European-style subdivision with what looked like a shopping center in it. But was actually the Palace of Chess."

'It Was Really Almost Hallucinatory'

The Palace of Chess is a five-story structure with a modern glass facade. Its shape suggests the traditional yurt used for centuries by the formerly nomadic Kalmyk people.

"There was a young couple, sort of half making out on the steps when we arrived," Kalder says. "Which is really strange, because it was completely abandoned. Maybe that's why they were there.

"So we kind of went up the steps and went through these glass doors, and there was a security guard at the door. And he was shocked, very surprised, to see us. I guess he was there to protect the Palace of Chess. From what wasn't clear."

The guard asked why they were there. Kalder and his friends said they wanted a tour. The guard was skeptical. But, after a bit of convincing, he took Kalder and his friends inside.

"It was really empty," Kalder says. "It was like a ghost ship. The ground floor was just a big open space."

They walked upstairs to a gallery, where they saw a photograph hanging on a wall. It was of the Palace of Chess in the late ‘90s, when it was still under construction.

"And this really familiar-looking guy with a beard, who was looking at the construction site with great interest," Kalder recalls. "And then I realized that it was Chuck Norris."

Norris had visited Elista when Chess City was being built. Nobody seems to know exactly why he was there.

But back to the Palace of Chess.

"It was just bizarre," Kalder says. "It was just weird. It was really almost hallucinatory. They had these chess tables, but they didn't have any pieces, just these tables set up for games that were never going to be played.

"And then at the very top, there was, like, exhibits of famous grand masters, of famous Soviet chess players. That was it, really. I just kept wandering around in this abandoned glass pyramid. A monument to an impossible dream."

That dream originated with Chess City’s founder, former junior chess champion Kirsan Ilyumzhinov.

Two Presidents In One

"He's an unusual character, and a very controversial character," Kalder says. "When he came of age, it was sort of in the 1980s, perestroika, when things were changing. And so he went into business importing cars, and he made quite a lot of money. And so, by the early 1990s, he was already a millionaire."

The Soviet Union fell in 1991. Two years later, Kirsan Ilyumzhinov was elected president of Kalmykia.

"He made all the kids in Kalmykia learn chess, compulsory chess lessons," Kalder says. "He wanted chess to be an Olympic sport. He wanted a billion people to be playing chess."

In 1995, while still serving as the leader of Kalmykia, Ilyumzhinov was elected President of FIDE, known in English as the World Chess Federation.

"And the World Chess Federation was in serious financial straits," Kalder says. "So they kind of looked to him to fix its financial problems and then kind of raise its profile in the world. Which he applied himself to with great gusto, with this really grand vision."

Ilyumzhinov believed that chess was a force for good in the world. So he came up with a plan to create Chess City. It would feature chess-themed sculptures alongside the Buddhist temples and statues of Lenin already there. The Palace of Chess would be the city’s opulent centerpiece.

But the shifting sands of the Eurasian Steppe make it a difficult place to build. Nobody knows exactly how much the project cost. Estimates run from $30 to $50 million. And Kalmykia is one of Europe’s poorest regions.