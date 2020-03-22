Only A Game's Greatest Hits: Some Uplifting Stories About Something Other Than Coronavirus

Need a break from news about the coronavirus pandemic? Only A Game has just what you're looking for:

Former Celtics Bob Cousy and Bill Russell were close on the basketball court. Bob Cousy regrets not being closer to Russell off of it.

Chris Hayes played just one game for the Boston Bruins in the 1972 NHL playoffs. But that one game was enough to earn him a championship ring ... 46 years later.

For Only A Game's Gary Waleik, a round at Sandwich Mini Golf each summer is a treat. For Mo and Sylvia Burke, owning and maintaining that course has been a lifelong passion.

Shirley Wang's father, Lin, was on a business trip when he ran into NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. It was the beginning of a friendship.

"Bricklayer Bill" was the 1917 Boston Marathon champion, best known for riding the rails to races and wearing a stars and stripes bandana. But that's only the beginning of his story.

Pat Gallant-Charette — who grew up in Westbrook, Maine — was a 46-year-old "spectator mom" whose idea of exercise was walking around the block. Now, she holds multiple world records in marathon swimming.

Reggie and Reenie Baker founded the women's ice hockey teams at Cornell University and Boston College in the 1970s. Now, those two programs have combined to produce several U.S. and Canadian Olympic hockey players, including 10 who competed at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.

Tacko Fall grew up on the ocean in Dakar, Senegal. But unlike his friends, he never learned to swim. Now with the Celtics, Tacko Fall is getting in the pool.