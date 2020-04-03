When Steph Curry called Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases last week, the NBA star immediately noticed the miniature hoop hanging on the wall just above the doctor's head.

"I like that background," Curry said with a laugh.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci isn't just a basketball fan.

"He was a great basketball player," President Donald Trump interjected during a recent press briefing. "Did anybody know that? He was a little on the short side for the NBA, but he was talented. He won a game, I read the story, he won a game that was unwinnable against a great team."

And for more on that, we spoke with the Wall Street Journal's Ben Cohen — the man who wrote the story the president says he read.

KG: OK. So I actually want to start where I am guessing your reporting started. A couple of weeks ago, you wrote about Dr. Fauci's long standing habit of running five miles every day at lunchtime. And I'm assuming that it was during that reporting that you first heard about Tony Fauci, a.k.a. 'Fauch,' captain of the 1958 Regis High School basketball team?

BC: It actually started a few weeks before then, believe it or not. This story actually started, the day that the NBA shut down, which was really this extraordinary day in American sports. If you remember that day, March 11, ended with Rudy Gobert testing positive, and the NBA immediately suspended its season. But what happened in the morning was that Dr. Anthony Fauci testified in front of Congress.

And a Republican congressman asked him:

Is the NBA underreacting or is the Ivy League overreacting?

And that was a really interesting question, because the day before the Ivy League had canceled its men's and women's conference basketball tournaments. And so what this congressman was basically saying was like, 'Who is right here?' And he was actually expecting Dr. Fauci to say that the NBA was right and not the Ivy League. But Dr. Fauci said instead was that:

We would recommend that there not be large crowds. If that means not having any people in the audience where the NBA plays, so be it.

And this was a really fascinating statement at the time, and it sort of caused alarm bells. And so, I thought it was just so interesting that this guy, who was the captain of his high school basketball team, more than 60 years later would sort of be responsible for shutting the NBA down.

KG: Dr. Fauci is not a large man. He would not have been a large teenager either. So how did it come to be that he was the captain of his high school basketball team?

BC: Well, he's probably somewhere between like 5-foot-5, 5-foot-7. And he was always short, but he always was this incredible leader. He was this classic little point guard. He was a great ball handler, an annoying defender. One of his teammates said that he would literally dribble through brick walls. Now, I don't think he would literally dribble through brick walls, but you sort of get the sentiment. You can kind of picture the type of player that Tony Fauci was just by looking at him.

Dr. Fauci has been the NIAID Director since 1984. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

KG: And how did they describe his leadership off the court?

BC: What they say is that he wasn't a yeller and he wasn't some "rah-rah-rah" guy, but he was someone who everyone on the team looked up to. What one of his teammates, Tom McCorry, who actually would become a future college basketball coach, said was that he worked hard and he was very unselfish, kind of the way he shows now. He really is the same person.

KG: Even in high school, the future Dr. Fauci was known for refusing to give up, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. Tell me about the game Regis High played against Fordham Prep.

BC: Yes, this was in the middle of what can only be described as a terrible season for Regis High School. They were 1-16, and the star of that Fordham Prep team was a guy named Donnie Walsh. And a couple of the players on that team remembered his name, Donnie Walsh. And when I said, "You mean like the Donnie Walsh?" They had no idea what I was talking about.

Donnie Walsh went to the University of North Carolina to play basketball. He was a future NBA coach. He ran the Indiana Pacers and he was the president of basketball operations for the New York Knicks. So he was the best player for Fordham Prep and Tony Fauci was the best player for Regis.

Fordham Prep had come to Regis a few weeks earlier and won by 16 points. What one of Dr. Fauci's teammates, John Zeman, said was, "Nobody gave us a chance. Everybody figured it was going to be a blowout. Tony said, 'No. We are going to win this game.' And we did."

I think that was really the biggest game of Dr. Fauci's life. And it sort of showed what a leader he was even when he was only 18 years old.