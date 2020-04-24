Only A Game Only A Game

A Solo Marathon, "Coach Pop" Inspires San Antonio Food Bank, 66-Year-Old Jockey

April 24, 2020
The Boston Marathon was postponed, so author John U. Bacon created his own race. (Chris Poterala)
After what he calls a "wake-up call" on his 55th birthday, author John U. Bacon started training for the 2020 Boston Marathon. But the the race was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This week on Only A Game, Bacon's 26.2-mile backup plan. Also, the San Antonio Food Bank gets a little "halftime coaching" from the Spurs' Gregg Popovich, the story of a 66-year-old jockey who's not ready to quit, and we re-visit one of our favorite stories about a sporting episode of "The Office." Join us!

This program airs on April 25, 2020.

