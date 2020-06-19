3 Stories: OSU Players Criticize Coach, NBA Players Weigh Return, College Football And COVID

Oklahoma State University's star football player spoke out after coach Mike Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt supporting OAN, a far-right news network that's been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement. The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer wonders whether this will lead current and future college athletes to evaluate their coaches more critically going forward.

And the NBA is moving ahead with its plan to finish its season at Disney World. But some players think now is the time to focus on social justice, not basketball. Others take issue with some of the league's restrictions. The Athletic's Michael Lee wonders if the NBA should just look ahead to next season.

Finally, many of the same coaches and universities that have been putting out statements about the importance of Black lives have also brought their football teams back to campus. Only A Game's Karen Given notes a recent Wall Street Journal story about the particular risk factors associated with playing football and COVID-19, and she asks if there's some hypocrisy afoot.

