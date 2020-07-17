Only A Game Only A Game

Boxing Coach Fights COVID-19, Ex-Athlete Dreams Education Reform, Exonerated Golf Artist

July 17, 2020
Termite Watkins (left) trains Iraqi boxer Najah Ali for the 2004 Summer Olympics. (Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images)
In a lifetime full of challenges inside and outside the boxing ring, Termite Watkins recently faced his toughest opponent yet: COVID-19. Also this week on Only A Game, former basketball star Kimijah King often felt out of place at her private high school. That experience has informed her current dream: starting a school. And how Valentino Dixon's artwork led to his exoneration after 27 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit. Join us.

This program airs on July 18, 2020.

