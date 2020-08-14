Only A Game Only A Game

A Track Coach's Legacy, Teenage Referee, 'Paddle To The Amazon'

August 14, 2020
Cheryl Toussaint has been the meet director of the Colgate Women’s Games since 2014. (Courtesy Colgate Women’s Games)
As we enter mid-August and as the end of this program draws nearer, we’ve been thinking a bit about legacies. How do legacies — particularly in sports — get passed on? This week we’re starting with a story about a coaching legacy in women's track that spans three generations of runners. Also, a story about the teenage son of a legendary high school basketball coach who has developed a passion for ... refereeing. And we revisit a 12,000-mile "paddle to the Amazon." Join us!


This program airs on August 15, 2020.

