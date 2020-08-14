A Track Coach's Legacy, Teenage Referee, 'Paddle To The Amazon'

As we enter mid-August and as the end of this program draws nearer, we’ve been thinking a bit about legacies. How do legacies — particularly in sports — get passed on? This week we’re starting with a story about a coaching legacy in women's track that spans three generations of runners. Also, a story about the teenage son of a legendary high school basketball coach who has developed a passion for ... refereeing. And we revisit a 12,000-mile "paddle to the Amazon." Join us!



