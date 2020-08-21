Only A Game Only A Game

'Torch' George, Running With Diabetes, Story Update

August 21, 2020
Cherelle became the 16th woman to join the Harlem Globetrotters. (Courtesy Cherelle George)
All her life, basketball player Cherelle George was told to tone down her game. This week on Only A Game, how Cherelle found a team that embraced her style, the Harlem Globetrotters. Also, audio producer Nick Andersen started running around the same time he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. He shares his story. And we get an update from Jared Wells, a bodybuilder with cystic fibrosis. Join us!

This program airs on August 22, 2020.

