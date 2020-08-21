'Torch' George, Running With Diabetes, Story Update

All her life, basketball player Cherelle George was told to tone down her game. This week on Only A Game, how Cherelle found a team that embraced her style, the Harlem Globetrotters. Also, audio producer Nick Andersen started running around the same time he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. He shares his story. And we get an update from Jared Wells, a bodybuilder with cystic fibrosis. Join us!

