Years Before Rahaf Mohammed, Another Saudi Woman Escaped. This Is Her Story

Earlier this month, 18-year-old Rahaf Mohammed escaped her Saudi Arabian family, barricaded herself in a Bangkok hotel room and, through social media, made one plea to the world: "I want asylum."

Mohammed told of the abuse she endured as a Saudi woman, which she says she suffered at the hands of her family members. Once, she was locked in her room for six months for having her hair cut the wrong way. Often, they beat her. She was ultimately granted asylum in Canada.

Her story sounded all to familiar to "Laura," a Saudi woman who fled the country in 2013, and was also granted asylum in Canada. Even though she escaped more than five years ago, Laura asked that we use a pseudonym during her On Point appearance, as she still fears for her safety.

"Currently the Saudi regime has been extremely oppressing people,” she told host Meghna Chakrabarti. "Even if you are not in Saudi, they might harm your family or do anything just to blackmail you because they don’t want their stories out in public. They want to keep their vision and their picture very shiny and bright to everyone in the world that Saudi is changing, but the reality is that it is not."

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, has made moves in recent years to introduce social changes. The country lifted its long standing ban on women driving. And women are now permitted to attend sporting events. But the country is still governed by strict guardianship laws, meaning women, no matter their age, are considered legal dependents, and need male guardians, whether fathers, husbands or sons, to consent to their life choices. Those choices include everything from driving a car to leaving the house.

Laura became a prisoner in her own home on two occasions. Her father locked her in her room once for a period of eight months, and another time for a period of nine months, each time without food or water. She was let out to go to the bathroom once a day.

"My dad’s intention was, he wanted to starve me to death," Laura said. “I’ve had a gun pointed on my head because of my father because he was really upset at that moment.”

Laura said one of the times she was locked in her room was because her father found out she was in a relationship with a man. Although he hadn’t seen them together, he found out they had been speaking. On the other occasion, Laura said her sister was caught by the state’s governing religious police. Her sister was lost in the mall, looking for Laura, and was stopped because she wasn’t dressed conservatively.

"Because of the way she was looking and the way she was dressed up, the religious police held her and then they reported to my dad she was busted in a car with several men in it, which was not true," Laura said. "Usually when he locks me up, he only locks me up after he beats me up."