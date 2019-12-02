"I think that it's hard to parse the personality with the policy. For some of us that are out here, it's sometimes hard to ignore the brashness of our president. And we support him, and we support his policies, but, you know, personality-wise, not all the time. And I think that a lot can be done at the local level and in local races to drive home the success of the policies that are making our families better, that are making our lives freer and more prosperous. But we also have to do it in the shadow of a presidential campaign, which is going to be the reality TV part of it. So, we have to be clear about policies and priorities and the specifics of them, despite what the show might be playing that night."

Kim Alfano : "You didn't mention cutting regulations and creating jobs and, you know, boosting the economy. As much as I care what the phone call contained, I care more that my 401(k) is growing, because I have a child to put through college. ... You have to understand, Donald Trump is both theater and policy. And the policies, for the most part, especially domestically, have been very widely appreciated.

Seth Weathers: "I think what she's calling the show is the president is standing up strongly for the American people for a change. And I understand that it can be brash and off-putting to some people, but we've reached a time where that was needed. That's what the people wanted. They wanted someone that was willing to call BS, BS, and not run around in circles and give us political doublespeak. And I think that that's what Trump's given us. Are some of the tweets over the line, or something along that? Perhaps, at times.

"Anything Trump says gets blown out of context by the media. He referred to the impeachment as a 'lynching.' Well, then you had like two days of the media calling the president a racist. And how awful it was, how he was referring to black people being lynched in the south, and all kinds of nonsense. And then we go back to 1996, and you've got a slew of Democrats referring to the Clinton impeachment as a 'lynching.' It's an example of just over-blowing anything Trump does and says, and the media forms that into this terrible synopsis that the people can latch onto, watching the television or listening to a show. And so, I think, that when you have the media pushing one narrative, and they blindly ignore the other side, of the Democrats, for the same exact words, it blows everything out of proportion. And so it makes it into things that it's simply not."

We heard from Sheila, a Republican caller from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"Your guest panelist had mentioned that as long as her 401(k) was growing, then she was OK with what's happening in the country. I'm a Republican, which is a minority here in New Mexico. I'm a small business owner, and I believe in the Republican Party in regard to what it stands for. But what I don't believe in is that we're giving up on morals and ethics in replacement of self-benefit. And that's what concerns me right now, what's going on with our country.

"Trump, specifically, the way he acts and represents our country is not how I want to be represented as an American and as a Republican, because turning your back to morals and ethics and treating individuals poorly — that is not representing who we are. And the fact that people are willing to overlook that for self-benefit, that concerns me for our country as a whole."

Here's how our panelists responded:

Alfano: "I don't disagree with you. And I think I I've said it before. The fact that the theater is happening is not my favorite thing. And, again, as a consultant, I would love to be able to talk to people in the party about policies that I think are helpful to families. And if I made it sound like, you know, it's all about my 401(k), I didn't mean to say that. What I meant to say is that it's important that our economy continues to grow, that small business owners — like yourself, and my business is very small as well — have the freedom and the ability to grow our companies and employ people. I mean, these are things that the Republican Party has stood for for years and years, pre-Trump, and now, and after Trump. My point is that the policies he's actually enacted have been helpful to our economy, and that is the bread and butter kind of issue that people can parse, and pull out, and say, 'Well, the country is doing well.' How that plays out in the presidential race? We'll find out."

Sheila, how are you doing financially in the time since President Trump has taken office?

"Financially, I would say the same, but morally and emotionally and just ethically, no. And that's the concern. I agree that we all need to provide for our families and look to our families to support them. But I don't want my children thinking, you know, as long as you're making a good buck, you're doing well in this country. I want them to have the morals and the leadership that represents who we want to be as a nation.

"Just how he treats women. I have teenage daughters. I don't like how he treats women, in regard to the comments. ... I'm also a veteran. And so I know chain of command. I can't respect him as a military person because of what he does with our military and bypassing. I'm also a former intelligence analyst. So the fact that he bypasses the intelligence community."