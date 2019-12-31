This show originally aired on April 23, 2019. A Newark, New Jersey, high school principal gave bullied kids a way to wash their clothes — and a lot more. Get ready for a lesson on inspiration. Guest Akbar Cook, principal at West Side High School in Newark, New Jersey. (@PrincipalAkbar) Interview Highlights On his first year at West Side "When I first got the word that we were going to West Side, I was at another school, and I was kind of scared because I heard the bad things that went on at West Side. So even though I'm from the area, it still was like the Bermuda Triangle. I want to say, about the first week, when all of us got together, the school was about to open, and we opened up with a death. They found one of my baby girls in an abandoned building, decomposed. She was killed because she was pregnant, they didn't want the baby. So that was my first bout with death when I got to West Side. "When we opened up the doors, when I say every kid was just in the hallway — it looked like a mall. No one was going into rooms, and all these gang signs, and it looked like a scene out of 'Training Day.' It was scary. I had to go back to my teachings from my grandmother. The gangsters don't come to school. They already told their families that they weren't going to do it. So if a kid is in school, they're either afraid or loved — from their mama, nana, their uncle or somebody. We had to go at them a different way, and we've led with love, was being consistent and just loved on them until they realized, one, we weren't going anywhere. Those kids that didn't want to do it, we had to remove them, but we started righting the ship, and we started getting kids in class. I can't say a lot of teaching was going on, but at least they were in class and were willing to learn. "About midway through that year, one of my students, a young man, he was kidnapped. And come to find out it was alleged that he knew where the good drugs were, and when he didn't give them the information they needed, they killed him and threw his body in his neighborhood. So that was two deaths that I had at West Side.

"We started righting the ship, and we started getting kids in class. I can't say a lot of teaching was going on, but at least they were in class and were willing to learn." Akbar Cook

"I remember going into the summer thinking, 'Wow, this is not what I signed up for, losing babies.' I was listening to, almost like a police scanner on Facebook, and I don't want to say the place, but they pretty much just talk about everything that goes on in different neighborhoods. I remember watching everything that goes on in the West Ward — either it was my kids that were doing it or it was happening to my kids. It was a terrible summer for me." On opening the school during the summer to provide kids a place to stay safe "So we opened again the next year, and again we right the ship, and everything was going smooth. I had this one kid that was straddling the fence. He was still in the streets but he wanted his mother to see him walk across that stage. He was going to do it. About two weeks before graduation, he was killed by a drive-by shooting. That was three babies that I lost. "I was saying, 'You know what? I'm not going into the summer being a bystander, I'm going to do something about it. I'm a kid that grew up in the Boys and Girls Club, so let's open up our doors on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. because that's when all the crime was happening, and let's just provide a safe place for them.' "We opened it up and I want to say by the first week or so we had about 30 folks there, and it was a weird demographic because I had 40-year-old parents with their kids, 25-year-old gangbangers and 8-year-olds. Nevertheless, they needed us, so we just loved on them and provided all these resources."

"Let's open up our doors on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. because that's when all the crime was happening, and let's just provide a safe place for them." Akbar Cook