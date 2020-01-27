Marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. And why three generations later, we must still never forget.

Guests

Anna Ornstein, psychoanalyst, psychiatrist, scholar and writer. She is an Auschwitz survivor, who wrote about her experiences in the book "My Mother's Eyes: Holocaust Memories of a Young Girl."

Alvin Rosenfeld, professor of English and Jewish Studies at Indiana University Bloomington. Director of the university’s Institute for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism. (@IUBloomington)

Interview Highlights

75 years ago today, Soviet soldiers liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Over 1.1 million men, women and children died at Auschwitz — one of the largest Nazi concentration camps in Germany.

Anna Ornstein was 17 years old when she was taken to Auschwitz and separated from much of her family, in June of 1944.

Ornstein spoke with On Point’s Meghna Chakrabarti about her story of survival, and why, after all these years, we must never forget.

On her experience on the train car to Auschwitz

Anna Ornstein: “It is very difficult to describe what it is like, but I can try, if anybody wants to hear the details. But whose hand was I holding? My mother held onto my hand. She was very much aware that it is impossible for me to hold on to both my mom and dad. ... We were about … 100 people, and there was a lot of noise. There were people who came into the wagon and started to say — in Yiddish, which I did not fully understand. But the message was, ‘Give the babies to the older people.’ "My mother somehow got the idea that maybe babies and older people will be selected. That they will be dying here, and that maybe the people who came into the wagon tried very hard to get the young women — holding the babies — that they would be able to survive. But can you imagine that a mother would give away her baby under these circumstances? [Being] aware of what is going on?

"So, maybe it will be helpful for me to say the time of the year that we arrived in Auschwitz. Because it would give you an idea what it was like when the doors opened, and these people came into the wagon and tried to give this message. Actually, this is June. The first part of June, I don't know the day, but now I know that it happened to be the time that the American troops were landing in Normandy. We were hoping for that. But we were not aware of the fact that the American troops were there. And so, you know, here is the hope. But at the same time, the total inability to imagine what is ahead of us.”

On what happened after the doors to the car opened

Anna Ornstein: “Now, first, you had to get out of the car. And you are being pushed and shoved. When we are here in this studio, you don't hear the dogs barking, the Germans screaming, ‘Schnell, schnell' ['fast’ in German]. We always had to hurry. You don't know why you had to hurry. So if you're asking me what happens first as we're getting out, I was not fully aware of the process of selection. That very moment I cannot visualize right now.

"We came back to Auschwitz at a later date. Maybe I can tell you about that. I was much more conscious of the selection process and the presence of a particular man called the 'Mengele' [Josef Mengele] who was in charge of that. But this first time around, I just relied on my mother holding my hand. ... And the next thing I can just remember more clearly was that we were pushed and shoved into an area where we were organized into a column. This was, by the way, the German way of organizing the people immediately. They say you have to stand by [groups of] five so that they could count. They can look through the lines and see the people. By then I was definitely separated from my father and my grandmother, and my uncle and my extended family.”

Did you ever see them again?

Anna Ornstein: “No. Those people, no. No, I had no idea. Yes, now we know. You know, and I know. But I had no idea that people [were] actually being killed there, no. My mother, again, I have to bring her into this story because she smelled the smell. But we didn't know what we are smelling. Very heavy smoke. This is a middle of the day in June. And there is no sun, because there is so much smoke. And only after we exited — when we were already on the ground — I heard my mother telling the wife of her cousin that she thought this smell smelled like burning flesh, human flesh. I overheard that. I got scared and my mother — like a mother would — turned to me, said, ‘No, this is just a rumor.’ Trying to keep me innocent. And she managed to do that because would anybody even consider that human flesh is burning? But she was right.”