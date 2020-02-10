NPR’s Steve Inskeep tells the story of one of America’s first celebrity political couples and their impact on history in his new book "Imperfect Union."

Guests

Steve Inskeep, host of NPR's Morning Edition and NPR's morning news podcast Up First. Author of "Imperfect Union: How Jessie and John Frémont Mapped the West, Invented Celebrity, and Helped Cause the Civil War." (@NPRinskeep)

NPR host and author of “Imperfect Union” Steve Inskeep, at On Point Live. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

From The Reading List

The New York Times: "The Man Who Mapped the West, and the Wife Who Made Him Famous" — "For a man who shows up in most biographies of Abraham Lincoln, histories of California, Civil War chronicles and accounts of pioneering the American West, John Frémont has remained a relatively minor player. There are a few biographies of him, but there hasn’t been anything like Steve Inskeep’s revelatory 'Imperfect Union,' a fresh look that brings 21st-century vision to bear on the 19th-century story.

"In writing about both Frémont and his wife, Jessie, the aggressive promoter of his career, Inskeep does two important things. He shines an unsparing light on his subjects, and he finds unnerving similarities between the Frémonts’ America and our own. Like Candice Millard’s 'Destiny of the Republic,' an improbably thrilling book about the Garfield assassination, 'Imperfect Union' finds a big, resonant, star-studded subject that has been hiding in plain sight.

"To Inskeep’s credit, it’s an open question whether the book’s true hero is Frémont or his wife — the privileged daughter of Senator Thomas Hart Benton (great-uncle to the painter who was his namesake), who decided her life’s work would be serving as a stealth political adviser, fighting for abolition though she was born a wealthy Southerner, trumpeting her mostly absent husband’s achievements and being famous."

Minneapolis Star-Tribune: "Review: 'Imperfect Union,' by Steve Inskeep" — "From John and Abigail Adams to the Kennedys to the Clintons, power couples have captivated the national stage. As Steve Inskeep portrays in his absorbing 'Imperfect Union' there was no pair more glamorous than John Charles Frémont and Jessie Benton Frémont during the turbulent years leading up to the Civil War.

"Inskeep, the host of NPR’s 'Morning Edition,' deftly traces how the marriage mirrored the era’s ferment. John Frémont was raised largely in the coastal South, the illegitimate child of a French citizen and an already wedded aristocrat.

"Trained as a cartographer, he rose to fame by his knack for self-promotion, publicizing a series of Western expeditions in which he mapped sections of the Rocky Mountains and the Great Basin, even stumbling into the United States’ acquisition of California and claiming himself conqueror. In truth his judgment was scattershot and often self-sabotaging, his physical courage real but his vanity insatiable, an “intrepid amateur who found out how much he could get away with.'"