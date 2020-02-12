With the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire Primary in the rear view mirror, we’ll take a look at strategies Democratic hopefuls will turn to ahead of contests in Nevada, South Carolina, and beyond. How could the race for the Democratic nomination change as the rest of America gets its say?

Guests

Lily Adams, fellow at Georgetown University's Institute for Politics and Public Policy. Former communications director for U.S. Senator Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. (@adamslily)

Gavin Jackson, reporter and host of South Carolina ETV’s public affairs show "The Week in South Carolina" and the "South Carolina Lede" podcast. (@GavinJackson)

Mark Longabaugh, partner at Devine Mulvey and Longabaugh, a Democratic media consulting firm. Former senior adviser to the Bernie Sanders 2016 presidential campaign. (@MarkLongabaugh)

Antjuan Seawright, founder of Blueprint Strategy and senior adviser to the South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus. (@antjuansea)

From The Reading List

The Hill: "Biden heading to South Carolina as New Hampshire votes" — "Former Vice President Joe Biden will skip an election night celebration in New Hampshire as polls show his campaign slumping well behind his front-running rivals.

Biden’s campaign said Tuesday he would travel instead to Columbia, S.C., to headline an event alongside Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), his campaign’s co-chairman.

"Biden’s campaign had previously said he would appear at a victory party in Nashua on Tuesday night. 'I have enjoyed traveling across New Hampshire, speaking to countless Granite Staters who understand we are in a battle for the soul of this nation and I have relished fighting for each and every one of their votes,' Biden said in a statement.

“'I am looking forward to traveling to South Carolina this evening and Nevada later this week to carry our campaign forward and hear from the diverse voters whose voices must be heard in this process to select the Democratic nominee who will unite this country to defeat Donald Trump,' he added."

Politico: "Biden super PAC warns of 'doomsday scenario'" — "An outside group backing Biden tries to soothe nervous donors — by raising the specter of a nightmare if one of his opponents wins.

"A super PAC for Joe Biden — in a call to arms to wavering donors and supporters — is warning of a 'doomsday scenario' for the Democratic Party if the wobbly onetime frontrunner is forced out of the presidential race.

"A memo from the Unite the Country super PAC to donors, obtained by POLITICO, asserts that the party could pay a steep price if Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar is chosen as the nominee. Most ominously, it raises the specter of Sanders and billionaire Mike Bloomberg squaring off at a split convention.

Democrats must stand by Biden through the early stretch of the primary calendar to avoid that fate, the group implores."

Politico: "Buttigieg launches digital ad buy in Super Tuesday states" — "The location of the digital ad buy lends some insight into Buttigieg’s post-early state strategy.

Pete Buttigieg is pushing into Super Tuesday and beyond with a round of digital ads in seven states, targeting counties that flipped from Barack Obama to Donald Trump in 2016 — shedding light on the former South Bend, Ind., mayor’s strategy in the next phase of the primary.

"Buttigieg, who has not yet built out a robust on-the-ground infrastructure in Super Tuesday states, is going up with a six-figure digital ad buy in Minnesota, Michigan, Maine, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Virginia. The ads, airing on YouTube, will kick off after Tuesday and will continue to run through March 3. They’re added to a slate of buys in Nevada and South Carolina, the remaining early states.

"The location of the digital ad buy lends some insight into Buttigieg’s post-early state strategy: focus on largely majority-white, battleground states that Democrats lost to Trump. In 2016, Democrats watched its 'blue wall,' including traditional Democratic strongholds Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all go to Trump. Minnesota, another swing state, saw the narrowest Democratic margin. Buttigieg’s ads target those states with promises of 'unity' in his new ads."