As coronavirus continues to spread in the United States, we’ll ask if there are lessons to be learned from pandemics of the past, and take a look at the impact this pandemic is having on the global economy.

Dr. Celine Gounder, Internist, Infectious Diseases Specialist, and Epidemiologist. Co-host and producer of the podcasts "American Diagnosis" and "Epidemic," which focuses on the coronavirus pandemic. Volunteer aid worker in Guinea during the Ebola outbreak. (@celinegounder)

Gillian Tett, chair of the editorial board and U.S. editor-at-large for the Financial Times. (@gilliantett)

STAT News: "The coronavirus ‘infodemic’ is real. We rated the websites responsible for it" — "The coronavirus has spawned an infodemic.

"That’s the World Health Organization’s term for the conspiracies, unsubstantiated claims, and phony cures surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19 that emerged in China at the tail end of 2019.

"The challenges to accurate information on the disease outbreak took center stage at this week’s White House press briefing when President Trump said that 'the risk to the American people remains very low' despite the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention’s warning that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is bound to spread more widely in the U.S.

"I’m an editor at NewsGuard, which rates the credibility of news and information websites. Our ongoing analyses show that misinformation about the outbreak is clearly beating reliable information when it comes to engagement on social media worldwide.

"Much of the misinformation centers on the unfounded claim that the virus was created in a laboratory. In one version of this false story, the source of the outbreak can be traced to Chinese spies who stole the virus from a lab in Canada, then mutated it into a biological weapon before it leaked out from a state-owned virology lab in Wuhan, China — where the first case of COVID-19 was identified."

The New York Times, "Coronavirus Updates: Global Infections Approach 90,000 as U.S. Scrambles to Slow Spread" — "Health officials across the United States were scrambling on Monday to trace all those who had come into contact with infected patients, even as they struggled to get a handle on how far the virus had spread in the country.

"To date, the American authorities have reported a total of 88 cases nationwide, with two fatalities, both of them older adults with underlying health problems.

"A genetic analysis of the virus in Washington State, where the deaths occurred, suggested that the illness could have been spreading within the community for as long as six weeks before the first case was detected.

"The coronavirus, now present on every continent except Antarctica, has infected nearly 90,000 people, killing more than 3,000."

Financial Times, "OECD warns coronavirus could halve global growth" — "The OECD sounded the alarm about coronavirus on Monday, warning that it could halve global economic growth this year from its previous forecast.

"The Paris-based group lowered its central growth forecast from 2.9 per cent to 2.4 per cent, but said a 'longer lasting and more intensive coronavirus outbreak' could slash growth to 1.5 per cent in 2020.

"It defined a more intensive outbreak as one that spread 'widely' throughout the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America and issued its warning as new cases were reported around the world and the death toll continued to climb.

"The OECD, a group of mostly rich countries, said the effect of widespread factory and business closures in China alone would cut 0.5 percentage points from global growth as it reduced its main forecast to 2.4 per cent.

"Its warning came as heavy hints of central bank support for the global economy jolted stock markets higher on Monday following a dire week in which global equities lost one-tenth of their value."

STAT News: "Experts envision two scenarios if the new coronavirus isn’t contained" — "With the new coronavirus spreading from person to person (possibly including from people without symptoms), reaching four continents, and traveling faster than SARS, driving it out of existence is looking increasingly unlikely.

"It’s still possible that quarantines and travel bans will first halt the outbreak and then eradicate the microbe, and the world will never see 2019-nCoV again, as epidemiologist Dr. Mike Ryan, head of health emergencies at the World Health Organization, told STAT on Saturday. That’s what happened with SARS in 2003.

"Many experts, however, view that happy outcome as increasingly unlikely. 'Independent self-sustaining outbreaks [of 2019-nCoV] in major cities globally could become inevitable because of substantial exportation of pre-symptomatic cases,' scientists at the University of Hong Kong concluded in a paper published in The Lancet last week.

"Researchers are therefore asking what seems like a defeatist question but whose answer has huge implications for public policy: What will a world with endemic 2019-nCoV — circulating permanently in the human population — be like?"