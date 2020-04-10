6.6 million more Americans filing for unemployment. More than 400,000 coronavirus cases in the U.S. We’ll have the latest on the continuing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests

Lenny Bernstein, health and medicine reporter for the Washington Post. (@LennyMBernstein)

Yamiche Alcindor, PBS NewsHour White House correspondent. (@Yamiche)

Gillian Tett, U.S. managing editor and chair of the editorial board at the Financial Times. (@gilliantett)

From The Reading List

Financial Times: "Investors should ask who will buy all of this new US government debt" — "Once upon a time, a whole two months ago, Jim Cramer, the hyperactive American television host, was famous for his love of free markets and equities."

PBS NewsHour: "D.C. to cut back in-person primary voting, encourage mail-in ballots amid coronavirus outbreak" — "As the United States grapples with the novel coronavirus pandemic, the nation’s capital plans to pare down in-person voting and encourage mail-in voting for the District of Columbia’s June 2 primary elections."

Washington Post: "Did Ohio get it right? Early intervention, preparation for pandemic may pay off." — "On Feb. 26, two days before President Trump called the coronavirus outbreak the Democratic Party’s “new hoax,” the Cleveland Clinic alerted the public that it was prepared to quickly open 1,000 additional hospital beds should the need arise."

NPR: "Federal Support Ends For Coronavirus Testing Sites As Pandemic Peak Nears" — "Some local officials are disappointed the federal government will end funding for coronavirus testing sites this Friday. In a few places those sites will close as a result. This as criticism continues that not enough testing is available."

Washington Post: "A Brooklyn ICU amid a pandemic: patients alone, comforted by nurses and doctors" — "Janett Perez sings to her patients, though few can hear her. They are sedated, intubated, pushed to the brink of death by covid-19. They lie unconscious in their beds as she tends to them."

Wall Street Journal: "Editorial: Trump’s Wasted Briefings" — "A friend of ours who voted for President Trump sent us a note recently saying that she had stopped watching the daily White House briefings of the coronavirus task force. Why? Because they have become less about defeating the virus and more about the many feuds of Donald J. Trump."

New York Times: "Trump Ousts Pandemic Spending Watchdog Known for Independence" — "President Trump moved on Tuesday to oust the leader of a new watchdog panel charged with overseeing how his administration spends trillions of taxpayer dollars in coronavirus pandemic relief, the latest step in an abruptly unfolding White House power play against semi-independent inspectors general across the government."

Washington Post: "Treasury’s Mnuchin seeks additional $250 billion to replenish small-business coronavirus program" — "Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday asked congressional leaders to swiftly commit an additional $250 billion to replenish the new $349 billion small-business coronavirus program that is being overwhelmed by surging demand."

New York Times: "Voting in Wisconsin During a Pandemic: Lines, Masks and Plenty of Fear" — "Even before voting began, there were lines outside polling locations that stretched for several blocks. Some poll workers wore hazmat suits. Nearly every voter wore a face mask, removing it only to make small talk that reflected a combination of determination and grim humor about the extraordinary experience of voting amid a deadly pandemic."

Wall Street Journal: "Why Michigan Signaled the End for Bernie Sanders’s Campaign: ‘Nothing More We Could Do’" — "The Sunday before the March 10 Michigan primary, a half-dozen Bernie Sanders aides sat sipping beers at a pub in Ann Arbor. One later recalled they were 'sitting in awe' at everything they had done in the previous few days. They also knew it wouldn’t be enough."