Some states are opening back up for business. Furloughs increase across the country. Pandemic aid from Congress. The president and his immigration executive order. It’s our Friday news roundtable.

Guests

Weijia Jiang, White House correspondent for CBS News. (@weijia)

Greg Bluestein, political reporter for the Atlanta Constitution-Journal and for the paper’s ‘Political Insider’ blog. He also occasionally hosts Georgia Public Radio’s ‘Political Rewind.' (@bluestein)

Charlotte Howard, New York bureau chief and energy and commodities editor for The Economist. Co-host of the podcast "Checks and Balance." (@chowardchoward)

From The Reading List

NPR: "Congress Passes Latest Economic Relief Package to Confront Coronavirus" — "The House approved the latest measure to prop up the U.S. economy and provide aid to the health care system after deploying an elaborate voting system to allow lawmakers to vote while practicing social distancing."

Buzzfeed News: "Trump Suggested Experts Find A Way To Inject Light Or Disinfectants Into Human Bodies To Kill The Coronavirus" — "After learning about the effects of sunlight and household disinfectants on the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that experts should find a way to inject light and disinfectants into human bodies to kill the virus."

CBS News: "White House offers conflicting info on potential for coronavirus comeback in the fall" — "President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci gave very different answers about the likelihood that coronavirus will still be a problem in the fall. Plus, White House staffing shake-ups are raising questions."

KFOR News: "Breakdown of Oklahoma’s ‘Open Up and Recover Safely’ plan" — "For weeks, state leaders have been working on a plan to reopen non-essential businesses in Oklahoma."

New York Times: "Jobless Numbers Are ‘Eye-Watering’ but Understate the Crisis" — "The grim economic toll from the coronavirus pandemic jumped on Thursday when the government reported another 4.4 million people filed new unemployment claims last week, bringing the five-week total to more than 26 million."

Forbes: "Disney Furloughs 100,000 Workers While Top Executives Will Still Get Big Bonuses" — "The Walt Disney Company is a nearly 100-year-old giant global conglomerate, including holdings in theme parks, hotels, film studios, television stations (such as ESPN) and numerous other properties. Disney announced this week that it will furlough roughly 100,000 employees, representing about 50% of the company’s employees."

Atlanta Constitution-Journal: "The Jolt: Race enters the pandemic picture in Atlanta" — "The evening was already surreal, what with President Donald Trump throwing Brian Kemp under the bus and disavowing the governor’s plans to begin allowing small businesses to open doors closed by the pandemic."

CBS News: "Trump announces 60-day pause on issuing green cards" — "President Trump says he will pause some legal immigration for 60 days to 'protect American workers' amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the Senate has approved another relief package."

Atlanta Constitution-Journal: "Trump’s coronavirus rift with Kemp puts Georgia Republicans in a tough spot" — "President Donald Trump’s opposition to Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to start reopening parts of Georgia’s economy will force Republican candidates to pick between their party’s leader or the state’s top official amid the coronavirus pandemic."

The Economist: "The future of the oil industry" — "Oil, it has been said, is the blood coursing through the veins of the world economy. In 2020 the economy is bleeding red. As covid-19 keeps workers at home and planes on the ground, demand for oil has fallen faster and further than at any point in its history. Amplifying the shock, a furious row between Saudi Arabia and Russia set off a price war in early March. Last month oil prices fell by more than half, leaving a giant industry reeling."