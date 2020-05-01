More than 30 million Americans without work, more states starting to open up and health experts warning of another wave of infections. We discuss the week's top stories with our news roundtable.

Guests

Errin Haines, editor-at-large for The 19th. (@emarvelous)

Ben White, chief economic correspondent and author of "The Morning Money" column for Politico. (@morningmoneyben)

Sarah Kliff, New York Times investigative reporter focusing on the health care system and how it works for patients. (@sarahkliff)

From The Reading List

Politico: "Mnuchin sends top deputy to fix small-business loan mess" — "Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has tapped his most trusted lieutenant to help guide the $670 billion small business loan program that's intended to save millions of jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic, amid widespread concerns about its execution."

New York Times: "Closed Hospitals Leave Rural Patients ‘Stranded’ as Coronavirus Spreads" — "Michael Nuzum had spent weeks fighting coronavirus-like symptoms — a wracking cough, terrible chills, an exhausting fever — before collapsing at his home in rural West Virginia."

Politico: "Get ready for another dismal jobless claims number" — "Get ready for another bad claims number — First quarter GDP clocked in pretty much exactly where we expected it at annualized -4.8 percent, a figure likely to get revised lower when March data is more heavily weighted in subsequent revisions."

Washington Post: "Black activists and officials see a major threat in South’s plans to reopen" — "As Southern governors are reopening the region this week, black activists are joining with local and federal lawmakers to sound the alarm about what they see as a looming threat to the Black Belt."

Politico: "GOP attempts economic high-wire act" — "I write at some length here about a big bet President Donald Trump and the GOP appear ready to make that the economy can bounce back enough in the second half of the year, without another giant stimulus package, to save both the White House and the Senate for the party."

NPR: "We Asked All 50 States About Their Contact Tracing Capacity. Here's What We Learned" — "Malachi Stewart, with the Washington D.C. health department, works full-time as a contact tracer for the COVID-19 response. D.C. plans to increase its contract tracing workforce in the near future."