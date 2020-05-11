We check in with several states that are moving forward with reopening. How have businesses adapted? Are people going back to work? And what’s happened to infection rates?

Rose Scott, host of “Closer Look with Rose Scott” on WABE, an NPR station in Atlanta. (@waberosescott)

Clay Masters, lead political reporter for Iowa Public Radio. (@Clay_Masters)

Gavin Jackson, public affairs reporter. Host of South Carolina ETV’s public affairs show, "The Week in South Carolina," and the "South Carolina Lede" podcast. (@GavinJackson)

Luis Carrasco, editorial writer and member of the Houston Chronicle’s Editorial board. (@lfcarrasco)

Kimberly Atkins, senior news correspondent for WBUR. (@KimberlyEAtkins)

