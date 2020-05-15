States move to lift restrictions meant to stem the coronavirus, the Supreme Court teleconferences oral arguments and the House proposes another historic aid package. We discuss it all in our week in review.

Guests

Julie Pace, Washington bureau chief for the Associated Press. Host of "Ground Game," the AP’s political podcast. (@jpaceDC)

Stephen Henderson, host of "Detroit Today" on WDET since 2015. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who worked for the Detroit Free Press, the Baltimore Sun and the Chicago Tribune. (@SHDetroit)

Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News. Host of Kaiser’s “What the Health?” podcast. (@jrovner)

From The Reading List

AP News: "Obama emerges as central figure in 2020 presidential race" — "Nearly eight years after he was last on the ballot, Barack Obama is emerging as a central figure in the 2020 presidential election."

AP News: "Supreme Court appears likely to reject Trump immunity claim" — "The Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared likely to reject President Donald Trump’s claim that he is immune from criminal investigation while in office. But the court seemed less clear about exactly how to handle subpoenas from Congress and the Manhattan district attorney for Trump’s tax, bank and financial records."

Vox: "Supreme Court justices fear “chaos” if members of the Electoral College can defy the popular vote" — "When the Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday over whether states can control 'faithless electors' — members of the Electoral College who refuse to vote for their state’s winner of the popular vote — the justices didn’t divide along traditional partisan lines."

NPR: "Controversy Over Contraceptives Lingers As New Health Plans Start" — "Wednesday marks the first day for millions of Americans to be covered by health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. But a lingering controversy over one of the law's required benefits, contraceptive coverage, is still playing out in the courts."

AP News: "Judge puts off approving US request to dismiss Flynn case" — "A federal judge made clear Tuesday that he would not immediately rule on the Justice Department’s decision to dismiss its criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying he would instead let outside individuals and groups weigh in with their opinions."

Politico: "Judge slows down effort to drop Flynn case" — "Judge Emmet Sullivan said he’ll receive written arguments that are likely to oppose Justice’s bid to abandon the high-profile prosecution."

Washington Post: "Fed chair warns of long, painful downturn if Congress does not provide more economic relief" — "Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell gave a dire warning Wednesday that the U.S. economy could become stuck in a painful multiyear recession if Congress and the White House do not authorize more aid to address the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout."

BBC News: "Coronavirus: Fauci warns Senate of 'serious consequences'" — "Dr Anthony Fauci said if federal guidelines to reopen were not followed, "little spikes" would become outbreaks."

CBS News: "What's in the House Democrats' $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill?" — "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a massive coronavirus relief bill on Tuesday, the fifth proposed legislation related to the economic fallout from the pandemic. The House is expected to vote on the $3 trillion proposal on Friday, although it is considered dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled Senate."