The class of 2020 is stepping out into an utterly transformed world. We talk with grads about their hopes and fears as they try to launch their lives and careers.

Guests

Jonathan Yubi Gomez, he is graduating from Lehman College later this month with a BFA in Fine Arts. (@JonathanYubi)

Katharine Brooks, executive director of the career center at Vanderbilt University. She writes the “Career Transitions” blog for Psychology Today. Author of "You Majored in What? Designing Your Path from College to Career." Author of the 2021 edition of the classic career book “What Color is Your Parachute,” out this fall. (@KatharineBrooks)

Candace Jones, graduated from Chattanooga State Community College with a degree in paralegal studies.

Alexis Brown, graduated from Wayne State University with a degree in sociology and urban studies. She is returning to Wayne State in the fall to pursue her masters in sociology.

We Asked You: 'If You're A College Grad, How Are You Launching Your Career During A Pandemic?

'And Those Who Work With Graduates, What Advice To You Have?'

Here's What Some Said:

Christine Cruzvergara is the vice president for higher education and student success at Handshake. Handshake is a digital platform used by 900 colleges and universities to connect students and recent graduates with nearly 500,000 employers. She said that in March, employers seemed to be taking a pause on hiring. But since April, Handshake has seen an uptick in activity again. Employers are back on the prowl.

Before moving to Handshake, Christine Cruzvergara served in career services at colleges including George Mason University and Wellesley College. She said that graduating into a recession can have a silver lining.

Here at “On Point,” we had to cancel our internship program mid-semester. One of our fabulous interns Bradley returned to his home in Atlanta — and graduated from Boston University this past weekend.

Listener Cody called us from New Orleans. He graduated from high school amid the recession that started in 2008, and went straight to the Navy. After serving, he enrolled in college for engineering. He graduated this month.

Hannah called us from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She recently graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She shared with us how she's trying to find a job.

Allison left us a voicemail from Portland, Maine. She says she graduated from college in 2009 amid the Great Recession, and now she's graduating from law school during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jein called us from Emerald Isle, North Carolina. She was supposed to head to San Francisco after graduation for an internship in strategic communications through the Multicultural Advertising Internship Program, or MAIP. The internship was canceled, but MAIP is offering online seminars throughout the summer, instead.

