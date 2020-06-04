People in international cities are protesting George Floyd's death. What's different in this moment that's bringing people to the streets overseas?

Guests

Vashna Jagarnath, senior research associate at the University of Johannesburg. Director of Pan Africa Today and Friends of the Workers. She also works with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa. (@VashJag)

Dan Damon, journalist and host for the BBC programs Newshour and World Update. (@BBCdandamon)

Borzou Daragahi, international correspondent for The Independent. Senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. (@borzou)

From The Reading List

Washington Post: "CIA veterans who monitored crackdowns abroad see troubling parallels in Trump’s handling of protests" — "The scenes have been disturbingly familiar to CIA analysts accustomed to monitoring scenes of societal unraveling abroad — the massing of protesters, the ensuing crackdowns and the awkwardly staged displays of strength by a leader determined to project authority."

The Independent: "George Floyd protests: How the world is gaping and gloating as massive uprisings spread across US" — "In Russia, state television depicted the fiery mass unrest in the US as akin to a 'dystopian movie.' Across the Arab world, commentators called protests in America over the killing of George Floyd as an 'American Spring,' a reference to the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings that toppled regimes across the Middle East."

TIME: "‘The Edge of an Abyss.’ How the World’s Newspapers Are Responding as the U.S. Descends Into Chaos" — "As protests over police racism and racial inequality have spread to more than 140 U.S. cities in the week since the death of George Floyd, the world has been watching."

The Independent: "The bills for America’s long-term complacency over racism have finally come due" — "Between the moments when reports of the videotaped 25 May extrajudicial murder of George Floyd by a white cop emerged and fiery nationwide riots and unrest broke out across the United States, there was a 24-hour window."

The Guardian: "'Abuse of power': global outrage grows after death of George Floyd" — "The EU’s top diplomat has described the death of George Floyd as an 'abuse of power,' adding his voice to growing international unease over the US killing as well as Washington’s subsequent violent crackdown against protesters."

New Yorker: "Fury at America and Its Values Spreads Globally" — "At Berlin’s Mauerpark—situated where a section of the Wall separated East and West Germany from 1961 to 1989—a mural of Floyd has been painted on a remnant of the Berlin Wall, alongside the words 'I can’t breathe.'"

The Guardian: "'Mr President, don't go hide': China goads US over George Floyd protests" — "Chinese officials and state media have seized on news of the protests sweeping the US, comparing the widespread unrest to the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and accusing Washington of hypocrisy."

Politico: "Alarm mixed with glee as world is glued to US protest coverage" — "The world is closely watching the chaotic protests against police brutality now convulsing U.S. cities. And authoritarian leaders, so often on the receiving end of American lectures on human rights, seemed thrilled at the opportunity to seize the moral high ground."

New York Times: "Embattled at Home, Trump Finds Himself Isolated Abroad, Too" — "With American cities burning and the coronavirus still raging, killing more people than in any other country, President Trump also has growing problems overseas. He has never before been so isolated and ignored, even mocked."

Foreign Policy: "With Scenes of Police Brutality, America’s Beacon to the World Winks Out" — "A world that once looked to the United States to champion democracy and human rights watched with dismay and alarm as police departments across the nation unleashed violent crackdowns on anti-police protesters, targeting looters, demonstrators, and journalists alike, even as President Donald Trump on Monday criticized state governors for their 'weak' response."